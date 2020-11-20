WORD OF THE DAY
Quartern [kwawr-tern] (noun) a quarter, or a fourth part, especially of certain weights and measures, as of a pound, ounce, peck or pint.
FILM FACTS
In "National Treasure," when Ben was analyzing the best way to steal the Declaration of Independence, he found that the best time to steal it was when it was where?
A. In the preservation room
B. In the vault
C. On display
D. Being moved
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
200,000: A cow gives nearly 200,000 glasses of milk in its lifetime.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 20, 1945: Twenty-four high-ranking Nazis go on trial in Nuremberg, Germany, for atrocities committed during World War II.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
President-elect Joe Biden (78)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The Earth is the cradle of humanity, but mankind cannot stay in the cradle forever." - Konstantin Tsiolkovsky
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. In the preservation room
