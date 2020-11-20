N2011P62006C.TIF

Less than 7 days left until Thanksgiving.

WORD OF THE DAY

Quartern [kwawr-tern] (noun) a quarter, or a fourth part, especially of certain weights and measures, as of a pound, ounce, peck or pint.

FILM FACTS

In "National Treasure," when Ben was analyzing the best way to steal the Declaration of Independence, he found that the best time to steal it was when it was where?

A. In the preservation room

B. In the vault

C. On display

D. Being moved

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

200,000: A cow gives nearly 200,000 glasses of milk in its lifetime.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Nov. 20, 1945: Twenty-four high-ranking Nazis go on trial in Nuremberg, Germany, for atrocities committed during World War II.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

President-elect Joe Biden (78)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"The Earth is the cradle of humanity, but mankind cannot stay in the cradle forever." - Konstantin Tsiolkovsky

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. In the preservation room

