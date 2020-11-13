WORD OF THE DAY
Darkle [dahr-kuh l] (verb) to appear dark; show indistinctly; to grow dark, gloomy, etc.
TV TRIVIA
In "Futurama," what is Leela's pet's name?
A. Wiggles
B. Fluffy
C. Nibbler
D. Jerry
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
20: Americans are responsible for generating about 20% percent of the garbage in the world.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 13, 1982: The Vietnam Veterans Memorial, designed by Yale University architecture student Maya Lin, is dedicated in Washington, D.C.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Whoopi Goldberg (65)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"An art book is a museum without walls." - Andre Malraux
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Nibbler
