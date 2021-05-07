WORD OF THE DAY
Hambo [hahm-boo] (noun) a Swedish folk dance in three-quarter time, originating in the 16th century.
FILM FACTS
In "Pocahontas," how did Pocahontas save John Smith?
A. She threw herself over him
B. She shouted "Stop!"
C. She grabbed Powhatan's club
D. She shot Powhatan
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
53: North American hummingbirds beat their wings on average around 53 beats per second in normal flight.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 7, 1994: Norway's most famous painting, "The Scream" by Edvard Munch, was recovered almost three months after it was stolen from a museum in Oslo.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Aidy Bryant (34)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Art ought never to be considered except in its relations with its ideal beauty." - Alfred de Vigny
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. She threw herself over him
