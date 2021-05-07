morning coffee 2.TIF
WORD OF THE DAY

Hambo [hahm-boo] (noun) a Swedish folk dance in three-quarter time, originating in the 16th century.

FILM FACTS

In "Pocahontas," how did Pocahontas save John Smith?

A. She threw herself over him

B. She shouted "Stop!"

C. She grabbed Powhatan's club

D. She shot Powhatan

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

53: North American hummingbirds beat their wings on average around 53 beats per second in normal flight.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 7, 1994: Norway's most famous painting, "The Scream" by Edvard Munch, was recovered almost three months after it was stolen from a museum in Oslo.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Comedian Aidy Bryant (34)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Art ought never to be considered except in its relations with its ideal beauty." - Alfred de Vigny

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. She threw herself over him

