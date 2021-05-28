WORD OF THE DAY
Baetyl [beet-l] (noun) (classical antiquity) a meteorite or stone held sacred or believed to be of divine origin.
FILM FACTS
In "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" (1937), where do all the dwarfs work?
A. Gold Mine
B. Silver Mine
C. Coal Mine
D. Diamond Mine
NUMBER TO KNOW
4.22: The current world record for solving a Rubik's Cube is 4.22 seconds.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 28, 1754: In the first engagement of the French and Indian War, a Virginia militia under 22-year-old Lt. Col. George Washington defeats a French reconnaissance party in southwestern Pennsylvania.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Soul singer Gladys Knight (77)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Architecture is the art of how to waste space." - Philip Johnson
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Diamond Mine
