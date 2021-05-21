WORD OF THE DAY
Whipstall [hwip-stawl, wip-] 1. (noun) a stall during a vertical climb in which the nose of the airplane falls forward and downward in a whiplike movement; 2. (verb) (used with object)
to cause (an aircraft) to undergo whipstall; 3. (verb) (used without object) (of an aircraft) to undergo whipstall.
TV TRIVIA
On "The Goldbergs," what did Barry steal, and pawn, in order to feed his video game habit?
A. Erica's Barbie doll collection
B. Bev's gold ring
C. Murray's bowling trophy
D. Adam's Millennium Falcon
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
4.5: Each molar tooth of an elephant weighs between 4-4.5 pounds.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 21, 1881: In Washington, D.C., humanitarians Clara Barton and Adolphus Solomons found the American National Red Cross, an organization established to provide humanitarian aid to victims of wars and natural disasters in congruence with the International Red Cross.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actor Mr. T (69)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Imagination is the eye of the soul." - Joseph Joubert
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Adam's Millennium Falcon
