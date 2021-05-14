Morning Yoga
WORD OF THE DAY

Palanquin [pal-uh n-keen] (noun) (formerly in India and other Eastern countries) a passenger conveyance, usually for one person, consisting of a covered or boxlike litter carried by means of poles resting on the shoulders of several men.

FILM FACTS

In the movie "Erin Brockovich," the real Erin Brockovich makes a cameo. What role does she play?

A. Secretary

B. Lawyer

C. Resident of Hinkley

D. Waitress

NUMBER TO KNOW

22: There are about five deaths caused by sharks annually. Horses kill about 20 people a year and cows kill about 22.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 14, 1804: One year after the United States doubled its territory with the Louisiana Purchase, the Lewis and Clark expedition leaves St. Louis, on a mission to explore the Northwest from the Mississippi River to the Pacific Ocean.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Director George Lucas (77)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"The precision of naming takes away from the uniqueness of seeing." - Pierre Bonnard

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Waitress

