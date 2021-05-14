WORD OF THE DAY
Palanquin [pal-uh n-keen] (noun) (formerly in India and other Eastern countries) a passenger conveyance, usually for one person, consisting of a covered or boxlike litter carried by means of poles resting on the shoulders of several men.
FILM FACTS
In the movie "Erin Brockovich," the real Erin Brockovich makes a cameo. What role does she play?
A. Secretary
B. Lawyer
C. Resident of Hinkley
D. Waitress
NUMBER TO KNOW
22: There are about five deaths caused by sharks annually. Horses kill about 20 people a year and cows kill about 22.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 14, 1804: One year after the United States doubled its territory with the Louisiana Purchase, the Lewis and Clark expedition leaves St. Louis, on a mission to explore the Northwest from the Mississippi River to the Pacific Ocean.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Director George Lucas (77)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The precision of naming takes away from the uniqueness of seeing." - Pierre Bonnard
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Waitress
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.