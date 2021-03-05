Morning fishing
WORD OF THE DAY

Winterbourne [win-ter-bawrn, -bohrn, -boo rn] (noun) a channel filled only at a time of excessive rainfall.

TV TRIVIA

On "Gossip Girl," what does Jenny dare Blair to do once they arrive at an exclusive club?

A. Kiss two guys

B. Call a random guy's fiancee

C. Get someone to buy her a drink

D. Kiss a random guy

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

11,000: Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of more than 20 successive settlements in Jericho, the first of which dates back 11,000 years.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

March 5, 1963: The Hula-Hoop, a hip-swiveling toy that became a fad across America when it was first marketed by Wham-O in 1958, is patented by the company's co-founder, Arthur "Spud" Melin.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actress Eva Mendes (47)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Impressionism; it is the birth of Light in painting." - Robert Delaunay

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Kiss a random guy

