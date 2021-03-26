morning minutes .jpg
Photo credit: Metro Creative

WORD OF THE DAY

Recaption [ree-kap-shuh n] (noun) the taking back without violence of one's property or a member of one's family or household unlawfully in the possession or custody of another.

FILM FACTS

In "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," what's the Grinch's dog's name?

A. Rover

B. Spot

C. Rex

D. Max

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

.2: At birth, giant pandas weigh .2 pounds on average, 1/900 of their mother's weight.

POLL: Are you watching March Madness?

This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.

You voted:

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

March 26, 1979: In a ceremony at the White House, Egyptian President Anwar el-Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin sign a historic peace agreement, ending three decades of hostilities between Egypt and Israel and establishing diplomatic and commercial ties.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actress Keira Knightley (36)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"What I didn't know was I was deeply attracted to the big space." - David Hockney

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Max

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.