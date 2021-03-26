WORD OF THE DAY
Recaption [ree-kap-shuh n] (noun) the taking back without violence of one's property or a member of one's family or household unlawfully in the possession or custody of another.
FILM FACTS
In "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," what's the Grinch's dog's name?
A. Rover
B. Spot
C. Rex
D. Max
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
.2: At birth, giant pandas weigh .2 pounds on average, 1/900 of their mother's weight.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 26, 1979: In a ceremony at the White House, Egyptian President Anwar el-Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin sign a historic peace agreement, ending three decades of hostilities between Egypt and Israel and establishing diplomatic and commercial ties.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Keira Knightley (36)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"What I didn't know was I was deeply attracted to the big space." - David Hockney
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Max
