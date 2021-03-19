WORD OF THE DAY
Lissotrichous [li-so-tri-kuh s] (adjective) having straight hair.
TV TRIVIA
On "Sherlock," shortly after moving in with Sherlock, John is ushered into an unknown limo and taken to a deserted warehouse. Who is waiting for him there?
A. Jim Moriarty
B. Sherlock Holmes
C. Irene Adler
D. Mycroft Holmes
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
20.2 million: On average, the United State Postal Service processes 20.2 million mailpieces per hour
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 19, 2003: The United States, along with coalition forces primarily from the United Kingdom, initiates war on Iraq.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Bruce Willis (66)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Hatred does not cease by hatred, but only by love; this is the eternal rule." - Buddha
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Mycroft Holmes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.