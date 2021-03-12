fdr-franklin-delano-roosevelt-radio-broadcast.jpg

Eight days after his inauguration, on March 12, 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt gives his first national radio address - or "fireside chat" - broadcast directly from the White House.

 Public Domain

WORD OF THE DAY

Ensilage [en-suh-lij] (noun) the preservation of green fodder in a silo or pit; fodder preserved.

FILM FACTS

In "Little Miss Sunshine," what causes Dwayne to finally break his vow of silence?

A. He stubs his toe

B. He gets into a fight

C. He finds out his grandpa has died

D. He finds out he's colorblind

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

95.99: In 2018-19, the crime rate in London was 95.99 crimes committed per 1,000 people.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Politician Mitt Romney (74)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I paint as if I were Rothschild." - Paul Cezanne

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. He finds out he's colorblind.

Tags

