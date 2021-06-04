WORD OF THE DAY
Iceblink [ahys-blingk] (noun) a yellowish luminosity near the horizon or on the underside of a cloud, caused by the reflection of light from sea ice.
TV TRIVIA
On Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," which Asgardian, who appeared in "Thor," came to Earth in season one to defeat an alien threat?
A. Thor
B. Sif
C. Heimdall
D. Odin
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
10 quadrillion: It is estimated that the total number of individual ants alive in the world at any one time is between 1 quadrillion and 10 quadrillion. According to this estimate, there are about 1 million ants for every human on Earth.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 4, 1989: Chinese troops storm through Tiananmen Square in the center of Beijing, killing and arresting thousands of pro-democracy protesters.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Angelina Jolie (46)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Art is the symbol of the two noblest human efforts: to construct and to refrain from destruction." - Evelyn Waugh
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Sif
