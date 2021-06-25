WORD OF THE DAY
Galliard [gal-yerd] (noun) a spirited dance for two dancers in triple rhythm, common in the 16th and 17th centuries.
FILM FACTS
In "Lilo & Stitch," who sings through most of the movie?
A. Elvis
B. Lilo and Stitch
C. Aaron Carter
D. No one sings
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
59: According to the study, a bag of Cheetos is 41% snack food and 59% taste-preserving air.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 25, 1876: Native American forces, led by Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull, defeat the U.S. Army troops of Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer in a bloody battle near southern Montana's Little Bighorn River.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Basketball player Dikembe Mutombo (55)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"An artist must be a reactionary. He has to stand out against the tenor of the age and not go flopping along." - Andre Maurois
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Elvis
