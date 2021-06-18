WORD OF THE DAY
Zafferor [zaf-er] (noun) an artificial mixture, resembling smalt, containing cobalt oxide and, usually, silica, used to produce a blue color in glass and in ceramic glazes.
TV TRIVIA
On "That '70s Show," who are Eric's parents?
A. Kitty and Red
B. Jackie and Steven
C. Midge and Bob
D. Brooke and Michael
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
5 billion: The Guinness Book of World Records estimates that more than 5 billion copies of the Bible have been printed.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 18, 1812: The day after the Senate followed the House of Representatives in voting to declare war against Great Britain, President James Madison signs the declaration into law - and the War of 1812 begins.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Paul McCartney (79)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"An artist is a dreamer consenting to dream of the actual world." - George Santayana
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Kitty and Red
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.