WORD OF THE DAY
Ramentum [ruh-men-tuh m] (noun) 1. a scraping, shaving or particle; 2. (botany) one of the thin, chafflike scales covering the shoots or leaves of certain ferns.
FILM FACTS
On which planet is most of the film "Total Recall" set?
A. Mars
B. Moon
C. Earth
D. Jupiter
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
150: Hippos can open their mouths to a massive 150 degrees or 4 feet wide.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 11, 1967: The Six-Day War between Israel and its Arab neighbors ends with a United Nations-brokered cease-fire. The Israel Defense Forces achieved a swift and decisive victory in the brief war, rolling over the Arab coalition and more than doubling the amount of territory under Israel's control.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Football player Joe Montana (65)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Art is anything you can get away with." - Marshall McLuhan
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Mars
