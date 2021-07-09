WORD OF THE DAY
Tabinetor [tab-uh-net] (noun) a fabric resembling poplin, made of silk and wool and usually given a watered finish.
FILM FACTS
In "A Beautiful Mind," Russell Crowe stars as a real-life mathematician. What was his name?
A. William Nash
B. John Nash
C. George Nash
D. Kevin Nash
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
10,000: The average person has about 10,000 taste buds, and they're replaced about every two weeks. But as a person ages, some of those taste cells don't get replaced. An older person may only have 5,000 working taste buds.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 9, 1877: The All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club begins its first lawn tennis tournament at Wimbledon, then an outer-suburb of London.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Tom Hanks (65)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I rarely draw what I see. I draw what I feel in my body." - Barbara Hepworth
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. John Nash
