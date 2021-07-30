...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Friday July 30...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Friday July 30.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Georgia, including the Atlanta metro.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
EDITOR'S NOTE: The "Good Morning!" post that appears daily in your email newsletter and on the site, will end on July 31, 2021. The vendor that provides this content has discontinued the service.
WORD OF THE DAY
Junggrammatiker [yoo ng-grah-mah-tee-kuh r] (noun) (Linguistics, German) a group of linguists of the late 19th century who held that phonetic laws are universally valid and allowed no exceptions; neogrammarians.
TV TRIVIA
In the "Mythbusters" episode "What Is Bulletproof," which of these items turned out to be bulletproof?
A. An MP3/iPod
B. A Zippo lighter
C. A deck of cards
D. None of these items were bulletproof
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
100: A googolplex is the large number 10 to the 10th to the 100th power. In decimal notation, it is written as the digit 1 followed by 10^100 zeroes.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 30, 1965: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs Medicare, a health insurance program for elderly Americans, into law.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Arnold Schwarzenegger (73)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"An artist's career always begins tomorrow." - James Whistler
