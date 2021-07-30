Morning golf
EDITOR'S NOTE: The "Good Morning!" post that appears daily in your email newsletter and on the site, will end on July 31, 2021. The vendor that provides this content has discontinued the service.

WORD OF THE DAY

Junggrammatiker [yoo ng-grah-mah-tee-kuh r] (noun) (Linguistics, German) a group of linguists of the late 19th century who held that phonetic laws are universally valid and allowed no exceptions; neogrammarians.

TV TRIVIA

In the "Mythbusters" episode "What Is Bulletproof," which of these items turned out to be bulletproof?

A. An MP3/iPod

B. A Zippo lighter

C. A deck of cards

D. None of these items were bulletproof

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

100: A googolplex is the large number 10 to the 10th to the 100th power. In decimal notation, it is written as the digit 1 followed by 10^100 zeroes.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

July 30, 1965: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs Medicare, a health insurance program for elderly Americans, into law.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actor Arnold Schwarzenegger (73)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"An artist's career always begins tomorrow." - James Whistler

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. None of these items were bulletproof

