WORD OF THE DAY

Hebetate [heb-i-teyt] (verb) (used with object) to make dull or blunt.

FILM FACTS

"Goodfellas" was based on a book by Nicholas Pileggi. What was the book called?

A. A Made Man

B. Henry Hill and the The Lucchese Family

C. Wiseguy

D. American Gangster

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

9 billion: A cesium atom in an atomic clock beats over 9 billion times a second.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

July 23, 1952: In Egypt, the Society of Free Officers seizes control of the government in a military coup d'etat staged by Colonel Gamal Abdal Nasser's Free Officers.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actor Daniel Radcliffe (32)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"What marks the artist is his power to shape the material of pain we all have." - Lionel Trilling

TRIVIA ANSWER

C. Wiseguy

