WORD OF THE DAY
Laicism [ley-uh-siz-uh m] (noun) the nonclerical, or secular, control of political and social institutions in a society (distinguished from clericalism).
TV TRIVIA
On "Modern Family," what state is Cameron from?
A. Hawaii
B. Texas
C. Alabama
D. Missouri
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
7: Average lifespan of a Major League baseball is seven pitches.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 2, 1964: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs into law the Civil Rights Act in a nationally televised ceremony at the White House.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV producer/actor Larry David (74)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Interpretation is the revenge of the intellectual upon art." - Susan Sontag
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.