WORD OF THE DAY
Zeitgeber [tsahyt-gey-ber] (noun) an environmental cue, as the length of daylight or the degree of temperature, that helps to regulate the cycles of an organism's biological clock.
TV TRIVIA
On "The Jetsons," what is the last name of George's boss?
A. Elmo
B. Connie
C. Cogsworth
D. Spacely
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
900: Venus' surface temperature is about 900 degrees F - hot enough to melt lead.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 16, 1945. The Manhattan Project comes to an end as the first atom bomb is successfully tested in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Will Ferrell (54)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"A work of art that contains theories is like an object on which the price tag has been left." - Alexander Pope
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Spacely
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.