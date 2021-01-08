WORD OF THE DAY
Rapprochement [rap-rohsh-mahn] (noun) an establishment or reestablishment of harmonious relations.
TV TRIVIA
"Family Matters" was a spinoff of what other ABC sitcom?
A. "Perfect Strangers"
B. "Step By Step"
C. "Full House"
D. "Boy Meets World"
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
-40: -40 degrees Celsius is equal to -40 degrees Fahrenheit.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan 8, 1877: Crazy Horse and his warriors - outnumbered, low on ammunition and forced to use outdated weapons to defend themselves - fight their final losing battle against the U.S. Cavalry in Montana.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actress Noah Cyrus (21)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Kindness in words creates confidence. Kindness in thinking creates profoundness. Kindness in giving creates love." - Lao Tzu
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. "Perfect Strangers"
