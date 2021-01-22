WORD OF THE DAY
Karyokinesis [kar-ee-oh-ki-nee-sis, -kahy-] (noun) mitosis; the series of active changes that take place in the nucleus of a living cell in the process of division.
TV TRIVIA
On "Monk," who is Mr. Monk's first assistant?
A. Sharona Fleming
B. Randy Disher
C. Natalie Teeger
D. Ambrose Monk
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
7: The average lifespan of a Major League Baseball ball is 5-7 pitches.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 22, 1998: In a Sacramento, California, courtroom, Theodore J. Kaczynski pleads guilty to all federal charges against him, acknowledging his responsibility for a 17-year campaign of package bombings attributed to the "Unabomber."
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Chef Guy Fieri (53)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Love is like the measles; we all have to go through it." - Jerome K. Jerome
TRIVIA ANSWER
