Monday is the 26th Annual Martin Luther King Day of Service.
WORD OF THE DAY
Bibliogony [bib-lee-og-uh-nee] (noun) the art of producing and publishing books.
FILM FACTS
In "Smokey and the Bandit," what is the make of Bandit's car?
A. Aston Martin
B. Volvo
C. Ferrari
D. Pontiac
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
60: Robert De Niro gained 60 pounds for the film "Raging Bull."
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 15, 1929: Martin Luther King Jr. is born in Atlanta, the son of a Baptist minister.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper Pitbull (40)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Dear Lord, I'm so grateful I'm still loved." - Vivien Leigh
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Pontiac
