WORD OF THE DAY

Undine [uhn-deen, uhn-deen] (noun) any of a group of female water spirits described by Paracelsus.

TV TRIVIA

On "Sister Sister," who is the person the girls always say "go home" to?

A. Jordan

B. Roger

C. Ray

D. Sara

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

20: At sea level, a large raindrop falls at a rate of 20 mph.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Feb. 5, 1994: White supremacist Byron De La Beckwith is convicted in the murder of African-American civil rights leader Medgar Evers, over 30 years after the crime occurred. Evers was gunned down in the driveway of his Jackson, Mississippi, home on June 12, 1963, while his wife, Myrlie, and the couple's three small children were inside.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo (36)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"All art is a struggle to be, in a particular sort of way, virtuous." - Iris Murdoch

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. Roger

