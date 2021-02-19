Morning Yoga
WORD OF THE DAY

Riparian [ri-pair-ee-uh n, rahy-] (adjective) of, relating to or situated or dwelling on the bank of a river or other body of water: riparian villas.

TV TRIVIA

"On Buffy the Vampire Slayer," what is Buffy's middle name?

A. Anne

B. Marie

C. Lynne

D. Louise

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

20,000: The Taj Mahal took about 20 years and approximately 20,000 workers to complete.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Feb. 19, 1847: The first rescuers reach surviving members of the Donner Party, a group of California-bound emigrants stranded by snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actor Jeff Daniels (66)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Woe to the man whose heart has not learned while young to hope, to love - and to put its trust in life." - Joseph Conrad

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. Anne

