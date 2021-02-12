morning sunrise.TIF
WORD OF THE DAY

Nanoid [nan-oid, ney-noid] (adjective) dwarfish.

FILM FACTS

50 Black writers whose impact went beyond the page

This Stacker slideshow showcases some of the most prominent African American writers in history who’ve had impacts that reached far beyond the page. Some of the esteemed authors include James Baldwin, Zora Neale Hurston, Toni Morrison, Frederick Douglass, Maya Angelou, and others.  Click for more.

The 1953 film "The War of the Worlds" is based on a novel written by whom?

A. Arthur C. Clarke

B. H.G. Wells

C. Isaac Asimov

D. Jules Verne

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

10 billion: As much as 10 billion metric tons of chlorine enters the atmosphere from sea spray annually.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Feb. 12, 2002: Former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic goes on trial at The Hague, Netherlands, on charges of genocide and war crimes in Bosnia, Croatia and Kosovo.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Basketball player Bill Russell (87)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I was adored once too." - William Shakespeare

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. H.G. Wells

