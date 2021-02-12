WORD OF THE DAY
Nanoid [nan-oid, ney-noid] (adjective) dwarfish.
FILM FACTS
The 1953 film "The War of the Worlds" is based on a novel written by whom?
A. Arthur C. Clarke
B. H.G. Wells
C. Isaac Asimov
D. Jules Verne
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
10 billion: As much as 10 billion metric tons of chlorine enters the atmosphere from sea spray annually.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Feb. 12, 2002: Former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic goes on trial at The Hague, Netherlands, on charges of genocide and war crimes in Bosnia, Croatia and Kosovo.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Basketball player Bill Russell (87)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I was adored once too." - William Shakespeare
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. H.G. Wells
