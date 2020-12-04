WORD OF THE DAY
Xanthous [zan-thuh s] (adjective) yellow; yellowish.
FILM FACTS
In "Fargo," the small town of Brainerd sports a statue of what mythological figure at its border?
A. Paul Bunyan
B. Bigfoot
C. Babe the Blue Ox
D. John Henry
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
11,000: At one time, George Washington was the nation's largest whiskey producer. He made 11,000 gallons in 1799.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 4, 1991: Islamic militants in Lebanon release kidnapped American journalist Terry Anderson after 2,454 days in captivity.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper Jay-Z (51)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today." - Malcolm X
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Paul Bunyan
