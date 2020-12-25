Merry Christmas!
WORD OF THE DAY
Reticulate [ri-tik-yuh-leyt] (verb) to form into a network.
TV TRIVIA
On "King of the Hill," what is the name of Hank's dog?
A. Ladybug
B. Ladybird
C. Ladygirl
D. Lady Peggy
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
330,330: The sun is 330,330 times larger than the Earth.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 25, 1914: Just after midnight on Christmas morning, the majority of German troops engaged in World War I cease firing their guns and artillery and commence to sing Christmas carols.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
World leader Justin Trudeau (49)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"For it is in giving that we receive." - Francis of Assisi
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Ladybird
