Obloquy [ob-luh-kwee] (noun) censure, blame, or abusive language aimed at a person or thing, especially by numerous persons or by the general public.; discredit, disgrace or bad repute resulting from public blame, abuse or denunciation.

In "Dazed and Confused," from what rock band does Randy get his nickname?

A. Kiss

B. Pink Floyd

C. Poison

D. Flock of Seagulls

-40: -40 degrees Celsius is equal to -40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dec. 18, 1620: The British ship Mayflower landed at modern-day Plymouth, Massachusetts, and its passengers prepared to begin their new settlement, Plymouth Colony.

Pop singer Billie Eilish (19)

"Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please." - Mark Twain

B. Pink Floyd

