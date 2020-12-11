Morning fishing
Photo credit: Metro Creative

WORD OF THE DAY

Lardaceous [lahr-dey-shuh s] (adjective) lardlike; fatty.

TV TRIVIA

On "The King of Queens," what was Carrie's last name before she married Doug?

A. Heffernan

B. Spooner

C. Ulchin

D. Palmer

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

35: A human skeleton keeps growing until about age 35.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Dec. 11, 1936: After ruling for less than one year, Edward VIII becomes the first English monarch to voluntarily abdicate the throne.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actress Hailee Steinfeld (24)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door." - Milton Berle

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. Spooner

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.