WORD OF THE DAY
Lardaceous [lahr-dey-shuh s] (adjective) lardlike; fatty.
TV TRIVIA
On "The King of Queens," what was Carrie's last name before she married Doug?
A. Heffernan
B. Spooner
C. Ulchin
D. Palmer
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
35: A human skeleton keeps growing until about age 35.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 11, 1936: After ruling for less than one year, Edward VIII becomes the first English monarch to voluntarily abdicate the throne.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Hailee Steinfeld (24)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door." - Milton Berle
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Spooner
