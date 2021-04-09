WORD OF THE DAY
Hallux [hal-uh ks] (noun) 1. the first or innermost digit of the foot of humans and other primates or of the hind foot of other mammals; great toe; big toe; 2. the comparable, usually backward-directed digit in birds.
FILM FACTS
In "Breakfast at Tiffany's," what is Paul's occupation?
A. Artist
B. Decorator
C. Writer
D. Actor
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
18: Apples are 18% air.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
April 9, 1965: In Appomattox Court House, Virginia, Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrenders his 28,000 troops to Union General Ulysses S. Grant, effectively ending the American Civil War.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper Lil Nas X (22)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"We must seek the loving-kindness of God in all the breadth and open-air of common life." - George A. Smith
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Decorator
