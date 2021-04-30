WORD OF THE DAY
Adiabatic [ad-ee-uh-bat-ik, ey-dahy-uh-] (adjective) occurring without gain or loss of heat (opposed to diabatic): an adiabatic process.
TV TRIVIA
On "Sesame Street," who hosts "Monsterpiece Theater"?
A. Elmo
B. Grover
C. Zoe
D. Cookie Monster
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
3,900: An estimated 3,900 tigers remain in the wild.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
April 30, 1993: Four years after publishing a proposal for "an idea of linked information systems," computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee released the source code for the world's first web browser and editor.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Gal Gadot (36)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Nature is often hidden, sometimes overcome, seldom extinguished." - Francis Bacon
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Cookie Monster
