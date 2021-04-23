WORD OF THE DAY
Variegated [vair-ee-i-gey-tid, vair-i-gey-] (adjective) 1. varied in appearance or color; marked with patches or spots of different colors; 2. varied; diversified; diverse.
FILM FACTS
In "Titanic," who came with Jack onto the ship?
A. Sven
B. Sean
C. Fabrizio
D. James
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
533 million: Farms in the United States harvested more than 533 million pounds of tobacco in 2018.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
April 23, 1564: According to tradition, the great English dramatist and poet William Shakespeare is born in Stratford-upon-Avon.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Wrestler John Cena (44)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"A hen is only an egg's way of making another egg." - Samuel Butler
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Fabrizio
