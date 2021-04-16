WORD OF THE DAY
Ocellated [os-uh-ley-tid, oh-sel-ey-tid] (adjective) (of a spot or marking) eyelike; having ocelli, or eyelike spots.
TV TRIVIA
On "Ugly Betty," as of the first season, what is the name of the actress who plays the role of Betty Suarez?
A. America Ferrera
B. Gina Lopez
C. Maria Fernandez
D. Tina Lima
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
20: Sloths sleep 15 to 20 hours every day.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
April 16, 2007: 32 people die after being gunned down on the campus of Virginia Tech by a student at the college who later committed suicide.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Musician Chance The Rapper (28)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Set your course by the stars, not by the lights of every passing ship." - Omar N. Bradley
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. America Ferrera
