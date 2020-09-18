Generations Expo, one of the Gwinnett Daily Post’s most popular events, was postponed from its traditional date in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic delayed the healthcare-themed event, it didn’t cancel it.
Information particularly for those who generally participate in Generations Expo was deemed more important than ever.
The Gwinnett Daily Post and Generations Expo’s presenting sponsor, Northeast Georgia Health System, pivoted to a fully virtual event. Medical professionals from a variety of fields shared information about a range of expertise.
Registration for the virtual event is open on GenerationsExpo.com.
Table of Contents
Don’t put off crucial medical care
North East Georgia Medical Center Cardiologist Naga Kommuri said some of his patients have put off serious issues for too long to avoid the risk of contracting COVID-19.
Kommuri said he and his colleagues at NGHS are trying to keep patients safe by accommodating their needs and concerns by introducing tele-vists, minimizing interactions to reduce transmission risk and thorough sanitation of the medical center.
Kommuri instructed people experiencing symptoms of heart issues, including chronic chest pains and shortness of breath, to contact a cardiologist. It could be a sign of a serious condition or heart failure.
Kommuri, who recently joined NGHS’ heart center, specializes in preventive cardiology and imaging. He said CT scans and MRIs have advanced a lot in the last decade. Many of the same images and information that were previously only available in invasive procedures are available in non-invasive CT scans and MRIs.
NGHS cardiology is also prepared for serious procedures. Kommuri said one of the most challenging but gratifying parts of his job with NGHS is treating patients with multiple, simultaneous diseases or conditions, or comorbidities.
“You’re able to make change and make them feel better and live longer,” he said. “Most people, when they have congestive heart failure, in most instances, have other medical issues. The goal is to make sure their quality of life is good and try make them live longer and see if they would qualify for any of the advances in the field.”
'Hearing health is whole health'
Will Dennison, owner of Dennison Hearing Solutions, said hearing loss is not always characterized as an inability to hear, but sometimes and inability to understand. Dennison said hearing loss could cause speech to sound mumbled, be perceived as too fast or trail off toward the end of a sentence.
Dennison said cells the human body uses for hearing can become worn out from use.
“Imagine walking from the front door to the mailbox each day,” he said. “Over time, you wear a path through the grass. This is what happens as sound passes over those cells and why the more birthdays we get, the more likely we are to have problems with their hearing.”
Accepting hearing loss without treatment, Dennison said, is a disservice to a patient and their loved ones. Hearing loss, when untreated, can cause damage to a person’s brain and strain relationships.
One example of how hearing loss can lead to more serious conditions is cognitive overload in a patient. If a person’s brain is working harder to understand what is being said, it doesn’t have the resources used to process or remember conversations.
Dennison said a person cannot live a completely healthy life while ignoring difficulty hearing.
Spotting strokes early
The month of May, when Generations Expo was originally scheduled, was stroke awareness month.
Some of the highest death rates from a stroke are in the southeastern U.S., according to the CDC. Tina Johnson, stroke coordinator at NGMC-Barrow, said approximately 140,000 of the nearly 800,000 annual stroke patients in the U.S. die.
She said a simple acronym can save lives: BE FAST.
The first piece of the mnemonic device is “balance.” Stroke victims my feel an acute loss of balance. The next letter stands for “eyes,” or a loss or blurring of vision. “Face,” or facial drooping and numbness, comes next. That is followed by “arms” and onset of arm weakness or numbness. The penultimate letter stands for “speech,” such as slurring words or inability to speak.
Finally, “time,” means it’s time to call 911.
“By using BE FAST, you can help ensure rapid stroke treatment,” NGMC Gainesville stroke coordinator, Holley Adams, said. “When it comes to strokes, every second counts.”
More than just a doctor’s visit
Lequwan James, nurse practitioner at Royal Blue Medical Center, said he got into healthcare because he wants to be responsible for improving the quality of life for people in need. He doesn’t want a patient to have to go to a primary care doctor for a procedure that he could perform at Royal Blue.
James said communication sets Royal Blue apart from other similar practices. There is more than one way to approach a problem such as joint health.
James said hyaluronic acid injections are a potential treatment for osteoarthritis and alternative to surgery. The substance can be injected directly into a patient’s shoulders or knees.
James said Royal Blue offers platelet-rich plasma treatments that can be injected in the affected joint, which can reduce inflammation and increase function.
“There are a lot of different things you can do with (platelet-rich plasma injections),” James said.
Some sensitive issues aren't normal
Monroe native and urologist Neal Patel said he specializes in bringing good quality of life back to adults who struggle to urinate comfortably.
“You’d be surprised how much your bladder has control over your life,” Patel said. “Not only that, we take care of bladder leakage. A lot of men and women think leakage is a normal part of aging, and it is not.”
Patel said Advanced Urology also addresses various forms of cancer in the kidneys, bladder, testicles and prostate.
“It’s very important you get screened by a primary care physician or a urologist on a yearly basis to make sure you don’t have signs of these types of cancers,” Patel said.
Patel’s presentation is timely, since September is prostate cancer awareness month. While urological issues could be embarrassing to talk about with friends and family, it’s normal to discuss with a urologist, Patel said.
“When you come to see a urologist, you’re almost always dealing with a very sensitive issue, and you need someone who understands the nuances of those issues,” he said.
Have your questions answered
Any questions regarding speakers or presentations can be posted during the presentation and will be addressed during or following the event. The event can be viewed in its entirety at gwinnettdailypost.com or generationsexpo.com.
The virtual event will continue to supply medical information that is especially important for people 50 years old and above on Sept. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.