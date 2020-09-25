The Gwinnett Daily Post and Generations Expo’s presenting sponsor, Northeast Georgia Health System, provided crucial healthcare information to viewers via live stream for the second week. Week 2 of the Generations Expo 2020 Virtual Event streamed live on Facebook on Sept. 24.
Generations Expo, one of the Gwinnett Daily Post’s most popular events, was postponed from its traditional date in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic delayed the healthcare-themed event, it didn’t cancel it.
Information particularly for those who generally participate in Generations Expo was deemed more important than ever. GDP and NGHS pivoted to a fully virtual event. Medical professionals from a variety of fields shared information about a range of expertise.
Table of Contents
Sepsis 101: 2:16
Improving joint health: 26:38
Urological issues: 28:40
Hearing loss: 37:41
Regenerative surgical options: 43:03
Stroke prevention: 49:22
Any infection can lead to sepsis
Unlike some Generations Expo topics, Sepsis is not unique to over-50 men and women.
Carol Ann Gelderman, registered nurse at Northeast Georgia Health System and nurse manager for the sepsis program at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, experienced a personal tragedy that showed her the seriousness of sepsis firsthand.
Sepsis, a life-threatening conditions caused by a body’s reaction to infection that potentially leads to organ failure, claimed the life of Gelderman’s 20-year-old daughter in 2014. NGHS said sepsis kills approximately 258,000 Americans per year. The troubles began after Gelderman’s daughter was hospitalized due to illness.
“She was recovering in the hospital and acquired an infection which was not recognized in a timely manner,” Gelderman said. “Unfortunately, we lost my daughter to sepsis, so when I come to work everyday, I’m thinking about my daughter and thinking about other families affected by sepsis and really do this so that other families don’t have to go through what my family goes through.”
Gelderman said sepsis is not a rare condition. NGHS’ presentation said sepsis is the No. 1 cause of death in hospitals in the U.S., but 87% of cases happen in the community, not hospitals. It’s brought on by common infections such as urinary tract infections, pneumonia, and even COVID-19.
Gelderman said treatment methods for COIVD-19 are still developing and change frequently, but she is confident healthcare professionals will be in a better position to treat the disease and infections over the course of the next 12 months.
“Often, when we have a viral infection, like COVID … we can develop a bacterial infection on top of that,” Gelderman said.
Gelderman said indications and signs of sepsis include an increased heart rate, lightheadedness from low blood pressure, or infrequent urination. Sometimes, Gelderman said, family members say their loved ones seem confused.
Sepsis is one reason why it’s important to seek medical treatment while fighting an infection. Even if a patient is receiving treatment, Gelderman said further medical attention may be needed if their condition isn’t improving in a matter of days.
Gelderman outlined dozens of risk factors for sepsis. While people with certain health conditions and on certain medications are more vulnerable to sepsis, any infection can lead to sepsis. She encouraged the community to advocate for sepsis awareness because coming to the hospital in a timely manner is vital to saving lives
“Making sure that we are taking in enough fluids on a daily basis so that we don’t get dehydrated and all of our organs are functioning correctly can help us stay healthy all together,” Gelderman said.
Living life without limitations
Aileen Jackson, Orthopedic Nurse Navigator at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, is a reference point for patients going through joint replacements.
She start with explaining the process of preparing for surgery and communicates with patients all the way through their recoveries.
“I serve as their guide, a familiar face coming into the room to check on them, the person on the other end of the phone if they have questions or concerns,” Jackson said.
Jackson experiences fulfillment from educating patients and seeing them live their lives without limitations after surgery.
Advanced surgical techniques
Monroe native and urologist at Advanced Urology in Lawrenceville, Neal Patel said patient experience sets Advanced Urology apart from other practices.
“When you come to see a urologist, you’re almost always dealing with a very sensitive issue, and you need someone who understands the nuances of those issues,” he said.
Advanced Urology employs the latest advances in technology and diagnostics to fully understand the processes of diagnosis and treatment. Advanced Urology high-tech procedures include micro-ultrasound 3D-fusion prostate biopsies for patients concerned about prostate cancer. DaVinci robots allow for out-patient surgery at surgery centers.
Patel said Advanced Urology is the only practice in the Southeast U.S. with 3D biopsy machines and is the first practice to offer outpatient robotic surgery outside of a hospital.
“This allows us to provide better outcomes at a better value at a lower cost for the patients,” Patel said.
How one hearing problem leads to another
Following a conversation can be an exhausting exercise for a person with hearing loss, according to Will Dennison of Dennison Hearing Solutions.
Dennison called the issue “cognitive overload.” Dennison said the human brain uses sounds to put together information in a way that makes sense, sort of like a jigsaw puzzle. As a person begins to lose their hearing, the puzzle starts to lose pieces. Context clues and visual cues can only help so much.
How does this hearing issue lead to problems with the brain? If a person’s brain is working harder to understand what is being said, it doesn’t have the resources used to process or remember conversations.
This is just one way hearing affects a person’s overall well-being. Dennison recommended people over 55 implement a checkup in their annual medical routine.
Regenerative procedures for a variety of conditions
RoyalBlue Medical Center nurse practitioner Lequwan James said the recently-opened practice has treatments for a variety of conditions.
Patients dealing with depression, anxiety, arthritic pain, insomnia and hot flashes are candidates for hormone treatments. Patients with nagging pain PRP and hyaluronic acid injections.
“We have an answer to your questions,” James said.
James Rowe, doctor and clinical director at Royal Blue, said the waiting room is equipped for social distancing and some procedures, such as injections, are complete in close to five minutes.
Rowe said RoyalBlue uses an OrthoScan machine to get a visual of the joint for pinpoint accuracy with injection procedures. It sets the clinic apart, he said.
Identifying a stroke early
Medical professionals at Northeast Georgia Health System explained the acronym “BE FAST” is a simple way to remember signs of life-threatening stroke.
The first piece of the mnemonic device is “balance.” Stroke victims my feel an accute loss of balance. The next letter stands for “eyes,” or a loss of blurring or vision. “Face,” or facial drooping and numbness, comes next. That is followed by “arms” and onset of arm weakness or numbness. The penultimate letter stands for “speech,” such as slurring words or inability to speak.
Finally, “time,” means it’s time to call 911.
“WHen it comes to strokes, every second counts,” Holley Adams, NGHS stroke coordinator said.
No matter what the world looks like, Adams said NGHS is ready to respond to a stroke patient. The COVID-19 pandemic has not impeded the stroke prevention team at NGHS.
“We are prepared to take care of you and your family when you need us,” she said.
