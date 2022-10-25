 Skip to main content
Wrap up this appetizer at your holiday cocktail party

Cocktail parties feature prominently on social schedules each holiday season. Such get-togethers are convenient because the foods and beverages served are designed to be small and portable. That can save any holiday host time in the kitchen.

Bacon-Wrapped Goat Cheese Stuffed Dates

Bacon-Wrapped Goat Cheese Stuffed Dates

There may be plenty of prepared foods in the grocer’s freezer that can be served for gatherings, but the taste of easy, homemade offerings can mingle with the time-savers when guests arrive. “Bacon-Wrapped Goat Cheese Stuffed Dates” are an easily prepared appetizer that pairs sweet with savory. Even better, these morsels are delicious served warm out of the oven or can be eaten at room temperature when late-arriving guests stroll in.

