World's best restaurants for 2022 revealed

Geranium serves a meat-free, seasonally based Scandi menu in the unusual environs of the eighth floor of Denmark's national soccer stadium.

 Claes Bech-Poulsen

It's another good year for Copenhagen as, for the second year in a row, a restaurant in the Danish capital has been named the best on the planet at the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards.

Geranium serves a meat-free, seasonally based Scandi menu in the unusual environs of the eighth floor of Denmark's national soccer stadium. It's open just four days a week, a choice made by head chef Rasmus Kofoed and co-owner Søren Ledet in order to keep to an ethos of work-life balance.

