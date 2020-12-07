Do we even need more new ideas for our cherished holiday meals, trendy "twists" on classics? While I do like the comfort that comes from enjoying the same dishes at family celebrations each and every year, I also like to see variations on the theme, as long as it's not too "out there." My family in New Jersey had halibut for Thanksgiving. Come on, people! That's especially true when it comes to dishes served at Hannukah, which begins on Thursday, Dec. 10, because each dish is symbolic.
Whenever I'm asked over to someone's home for a Hannukah meal, I either bring my latkes or offer to make them in my hosts' kitchen to ensure they are crisp and hot on the table or I bring sufganiyot, the fluffy, jelly-filled donuts dusted with powdered sugar. Last year I brought little fried dough balls glazed with local honey as well.
For just a brief background, at the Hannukah table, latkes are served to remind Jews of the ritual oil that lasted eight days instead of just one during the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem after overthrowing the Syrian king during the Maccabean Revolt. The latkes are cooked in oil so that explains that aspect but what about the potato pancake element? During the captivity of the Jews in Babylon, Judith fed the Assyrian general Holofernes very salty potato pancakes stuffed with cheese in order to get him so thirsty he'd drink too much wine and pass out, after which she chopped off his head.
As for those sufganiyot, it's all about the oil. The donut made its way from Germany to Austria to Poland where Polish Jews began to eat them on Hannukah. They continued to "migrate" to Israel.
I make latkes all year long and try to keep them simple. My latest latke recipe (and they do change and evolve each year as I discover new ideas, within reason) uses matzo meal instead of flour in the batter and I loved the texture that yielded. Use russet potatoes and make extra sure to soak the shreds in cold water for about ten minutes to get the starch out and to squeeze out as much moisture as possible. This has dramatically improved latkes but also hash browns. Consider adding other vegetables to the mix including beets, carrots, parsnips, sweet potatoes, celeriac and zucchini. I also like using schmaltz, the rendered chicken fat, if there are not vegetarians in the group.
Latkes
Makes 20 latkes
• 2 large eggs
• Kosher salt
• Pepper
• 2 pounds medium russet potatoes
• 2 medium onions
• 1/2 cup matzo meal
• 8 tablespoons olive oil or schmaltz (rendered chicken fat)
Whisk eggs, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Grate the potatoes and onions. Add to the bowl with the eggs and combine. Stir in matzo meal.
Heat 2 tablespoons oil or schmaltz in a large skillet, preferably cast-iron. Drop large spoonfuls of the mixture (about a 1/4 cup each) into the skillet and flatten. Cook until one side is brown and crisp, about 5 minutes, then flip and cook on the other side. Transfer to a paper towel.
Continue until all batter is gone, adding more oil if necessary.
One way to jazz up your latke game is to offer a variety of toppings. While sour cream and applesauce are traditional, here are a few other ideas:
• Horseradish or horseradish mixed with sour cream
• Lemon zest
• Shredded beets
• Chopped apples
• Goat cheese with herbs
• Crème fraîche with smoked salmon
• Pomegranate seeds and Greek yogurt.
• Crème fraîche and figs
• Mix a few fresh herbs into the sour cream.
• Chopped apple compote
This year I'm making a variation on sufganiyot and making little balls of sweet dough, fried and glazed with local honey and spices. They're much easier to make and travel well. Use any local honey or one with truffle or a little heat to it. I also experiment with flavorings in the honeylike orange, rose and vanilla.
Honey Gems
Makes ten servings (100)
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter
• 1 cup water
• 1 tablespoon sugar
• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 4 large eggs
• Oil, for deep-frying (about 2 quarts)
• 1/2 cup honey of choice
• 1 tablespoon orange blossom or rose water
• 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom, cinnamon or cumin
Combine butter, water, sugar and salt in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, until butter is melted. Remove from heat and stir in flour, then return to medium heat and cook until the mixture pulls from the side of the pan, stirring constantly. It's done when you can form a ball, about 2 minutes.
Transfer mixture to bowl of electric mixer and beat on low speed using paddle attachment for 1 minute. I've also used just a whisk. Beat in eggs 1 at a time until dough is smooth. Place in a pastry bag with a large tip.
Set wire rack over baking sheet or layer of paper towels. Heat 2 inches oil in a medium pot to 350 degrees F. Squeeze the pastry bag to drop inch long pieces of dough into the hot oil using a knife to cut each off. Fry until they puff up and turn a golden brown. Remove with a slotted spoon and place on rack. Repeat until dough is used up.
Combine honey, orange blossom water or other flavoring, and cardamom or other spices in a glass cup and heat. Place in a bowl and then transfer cooled, cooked balls into the bowl in batches to toss and coat.
Rachel Forrest is a former restaurant owner who lives in Austin, Texas. She can be reached by email at rforrest@gatehousemedia.com.
