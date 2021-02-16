The pandemic has both closed the world and in a way, opened it up. While it's difficult to meet up in person for workshops and classes, we can participate virtually, getting an online education to earn a degree, improve skills for career advancement or, like I will on Feb. 25, learn all about building the foundation for better, soups, sauces and stews from chef Evan Mallett of Black Trumpet in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. We've been able to do that for decades, of course, thanks to the internet, but now, more and more talented people are taking to Zoom or other online platforms to teach us a thing or two about what they do best.
The Word Barn in Exeter is hosting Investing in Stocks with Evan Mallett on Feb. 25 at 7:00 p.m. EST, part of their Makers series. This virtual one-hour crash course is $20 and covers butchery and stocks which are those soup, sauce and stew foundation builders. I'm so eager to learn more and see Evan's wonderful face!
While I missed Mixology Intro with Jim Malsonis, there's still time to catch his Mixology Intermediate class on Feb. 26 and Mocktail Intro on Feb. 19. On Feb. 18, sign up for Rage Baking with Kathy Gunst and Katherine Alford. Their session includes demos of making a galette and Pigs in the Blanket and you can opt to get their new book sent to you. ($20-40). Do sign up for Fermentation on Feb. 20 with Katie Semro of Shipwreck Ferments and learn how to make some tangy cranberry ginger sauerkraut. Check out the lineup and register here.
I've also discovered these great cooking classes while I've been home just about all day, every day and night with six dogs, a cat, a very loud parrot and a husband these past 13 months. I get to don my headset, shut out the world and learn how to make something delicious.
America's Test Kitchen Cooking School
Unlimited classes are $20 a month or $180 per year. 2-week free trial available
With more than 300 classes to choose from, you'll get your money's worth. Classes range from general, like Weeknight Meals to specific in the case of Kouign-amann, where you learn to make the classic butter cake that originated in Brittany. There are also more "tool-belt" classes like All About Spices and All About Fresh Herbs. I like the classes where you master a dish that seems simple. Best burgers, Authentic pizza and Best potato side dishes are great courses. They also have fun quizzes and an app where you can track your progress.
Kitchn Cooking School
Free
Two Kitchn editors take you through 20 lessons in 20 days, teaching cooking basics and skills. Chat on Facebook and Instagram with others who are experiencing the classes. I love the lesson titles like "How to Become a Cook Who Doesn't Crack When it Comes to Eggs" and "How to Be a Cook Who Makes Fish Thrilling."
MasterClass
Unlimited classes $180 per year
These popped up so often on my Facebook feed I was completely sucked in and I'm glad I signed up. On the cooking side, classes include Aaron Franklin Teaches Texas-Style BBQ or Yotam Ottolenghi teaches modern Middle Eastern cooking and Gabriela Camara teaches Mexican Cooking on MasterClass. I'm also taking classes in dog training, writing fiction and storytelling from James Patterson and David Sedaris.
Airbnb Online Experiences
Ranges from $0-40
Now that there is less travel, Airbnb is helping those who have offered in-person experiences all over the world take those classes online. Learn to make sushi from a chef in Japan, gnocchi and tiramisu from a couple in Sorrento, Italy and soup dumplings with a chef in Shanghai. One fun aspect of these is that the classes are live so you book a day and time as an individual or as a private group. It's a really fun activity if you have friends and family you haven't seen for a while because you can interact. They give you an ingredients list beforehand so you can cook right along with the host. Of course, there are all sorts of other classes as well including learning to salsa, meet and draw a llama and hanging at a hidden Jazz club.
Similar to Airbnb Experiences, Traveling Spoon offers private online classes with hosts in other countries at $40 and $20 for each additional screen.
Craftsy
Premium membership is $79.99 per year for unlimited classes, but you can also purchase individual classes.
Enjoy classes in canning, easy plant-based meals and classic croissants are just a few of more than 140 online cooking classes from Craftsy. They also have more than 1,500 classes in all sorts of craft categories. Each class is usually six sessions at about 12 minutes per session. Cooking classes include Pizza Revolution with Fabio Viviani, Easy and Delicious Plant-based Meals with Nicki Sizemore and Advanced Flaky French Pastries with Colette Christian.
Jose Andreas' #Recipes for the People
Free
Chef and Saint José Andrés (I adore him) has a great instagram page where he posts recipes for easy to make, inexpensive and delicious meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner plus a snack each and every day.
Top Chef University
Free
Available as an app for iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices, Top Chef University's Top Chef "cheftestants" teach you professional cooking techniques and food preparation methods beyond just recipes. Find more than 200 lessons, recipes and more. Lessons are between 10 and 20 minutes long, so are a great little break time treat.
Udemy
Cost varies, but mostly under $15
Categories include cooking, baking, pastry and more with almost 1,000 classes to choose from. Learn wine appreciation, all about coffee, cooking basics, mastering the art of Indian cooking, how to make the perfect macaron, and mixology.
Rachel Forrest is a former restaurant owner who lives in Austin, Texas. She can be reached by email at rforrest@gatehousemedia.com.
