Creamy, rich, dark chocolate mousse is my go-to treat for that touch of romance on a special day, like, say, Valentine's Day. One spoonful and I close my eyes, sink into the sofa and emit that audible "Mmmmm." My heart races (in a good way) and love is in the air. You know the feeling. Yes, chocolate mousse and albums from prog rock greats King Crimson played loudly are my aphrodisiacs.
Food does affect mood and some charge up the senses more than others but the idea that certain foods contain chemicals that gets us in the mood for love has largely been debunked, although the studies continue. Even chocolate, which contains the serotonin element tryptophan and the stimulant phenylethylamine, both associated with chemicals released in the brain when we fall in love, has so little of those elements that it's not likely to have a real effect.
Still, like anything that makes us feel good, great food that gives us comfort and a sensory experience can trigger our reward centers. Even better, enjoying that food with someone we love at a wonderful Valentine's Day dinner and getting gifts of flowers, chocolate and jewelry all release dopamine, which further makes us feel all warm and fuzzy inside.
Much of the hoopla around some aphrodisiac foods has to do with how we eat them, texture and, of course, flavor. Oysters are said to be high in zinc which helps with testosterone production are a dopamine trigger, that pleasure center chemical that might work some magic, but the bivalve also has sensual properties. Slurping them down is quite the sound and they can be quite messy. Letting your hair down and enjoying all of that is liberating.
Feeding your sweetheart asparagus spears dripping with butter is always a fun time as is popping a chocolate-dipped strawberry or juicy fig into their mouth. Chili peppers and hot curries are also said to be aphrodisiacs. I certainly get a mood lift after those endorphins kick in when eating super spicy food.
Whether it's with glittery jewelry, prog rock, or sensuous food and drink, show your Valentine some love this year at home or out at a fine restaurant. If you're dining at home, here's my go-to dark chocolate mousse recipe and one for an espresso martini I like, too.
Creamy Espresso Martini
Makes 1
The addition of your favorite amaro in this drink offsets the sweetness of the coffee liquor. I add a touch of cream and shake it up vigorously to get a creamy layer. It's great for after dinner by the fireplace or outside at the firepit. Optional: a few drops of other liquor like amaretto or Chambord.
• 1 ounce chilled espresso or local cold brew
• 1.5 ounce amaro of choice
• .5 ounce coffee liquor like Kahlúa
• 1 tablespoon heavy cream
• Coffee beans, raspberries, for garnish
Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass or another lovely type of glassware like a coupe or a Nick and Nora.
Dark Chocolate Mousse
Serves 4-6
This recipe is about as decadent as you can get. The egg whites make it nice and fluffy while the cream adds that luxurious richness. Use whatever dark chocolate you like and experiment with cacao percentages to explore the differences
• 5.5 ounces dark chocolate of choice
• 14 ounces heavy cream, chilled
• 3 egg whites
• 1-ounce sugar
• Whipped cream and shaved chocolate, raspberries, a small bonbon, or crystallized rose petals or violets or candy hearts, for garnish.
Break up the chocolate and place it into a large bowl over a pot of simmering water or in the top of a double-boiler. Stir constantly until melted. Turn off the heat.
Place the cream in a metal bowl over another bowl of ice and beat until soft peaks form. Set aside at room temperature. Use a mixer to whip up the egg whites until peaks form. Add the sugar a little bit at a time and whip until firm.
Take the bowl with the chocolate off the pan underneath and add the egg white mixture, folding it gently into the chocolate. After it's incorporated, add the whipped cream. Refrigerate, covered, until set, about 90 minutes. Serve in individual glassware and top with garnish of choice.
Rachel Forrest is a former restaurant owner who lives in Austin, Texas. She can be reached by email at rforrest@gatehousemedia.com.
