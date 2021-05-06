One of Wicked Weed Brewing's newest beers — Dr. Dank — is making the rounds with beer lovers.
According to the brewery, Dr. Dank’s delectable botanicals are in the dankest of flavors that expand the mind, body and palate. This hybrid strain of delightful dankness delivers an elevated experience.
“Jumping off of our galaxy defender Lieutenant Dank IPA, we wanted to create something completely different with Dr. Dank. This 7.1% IPA is slightly hazy and made with terpenes, resulting in a delectable, botanical, dank brew.” said Walt Dickinson, Wicked Weed's co-founder.
Here is the beer's profile:
• VISUAL: slightly hazy, white head, pale in color.
• TASTE: bitter, sweet, light biscuit note from malt. Juicy, dank hop flavor.
• AROMA: dank, grapefruit, pine, resinous, tropical.
• MOUTHFEEL: crisp and smooth, finishes dry. Balanced body, lots of hop flavor.
• DRY-HOPS: amarillo, citra, galaxy, mosaic, motueka, pacific jade.
• ABV: 7.1%
Find Dr. Dank near you through Wicked Weed’s Beer Finder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.