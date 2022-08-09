Wendy's is adding a sweet new treat for breakfast

Wendy's is adding french toast sticks to its menu.

 The Wendy's Company

Wendy's is adding a new menu item that includes some back-to-school nostalgia.

Beginning August 15, the chain is adding french toast sticks to its breakfast menu. Made from thick Texas-style toast, it's described in a press release as having the "perfect balance of a soft, custardy interior and crisp, golden-brown crust with delicious notes of vanilla." Each purchase also includes a syrup for dipping.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.