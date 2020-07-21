Backyard barbecues simply would not be the same without hot dogs. While many people may not eat hot dogs during much of the year, come summertime when the grills are fired up, hot dogs take center stage.
Hot dogs make great additions to backyard barbecues because they can be tinkered with to provide a host of different flavors. Those who really want their hot dogs to pack a flavorful punch can try the following recipe for “Hot Dogs Stuffed with the Works” from Andrew Schloss and David Joachim’s “Mastering the Grill” (Chronicle Books).
Hot Dogs Stuffed with the Works
Makes 6 servings
- 2 teaspoons spicy brown mustard
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 cup refrigerated sauerkraut, drained, rinsed and coarsely chopped
- 4 large hot dogs, such as knockwurst
- 1⁄2 ounce cheddar cheese, cut into 4 small sticks
- 4 slices bacon
- Oil for coating grill screen
- 4 long hot dog buns or small sub rolls, split
- The Grill
Gas: Direct heat, medium high (425 F to 450 F); Clean, oiled grate
Charcoal: Direct heat, light ash; 12-by-12-inch charcoal bed (about 3 dozen coals); Clean, oiled grate on lowest setting
Wood: Direct heat, light ash; 12-by-12-inch bed, 3 to 4 inches deep; Clean, oiled grate set 2 inches above the fire
1. Heat the grill as directed.
2. Mix the mustard, ketchup and sauerkraut in a small bowl.
3. Slit the hot dogs lengthwise, forming a deep pocket end to end in each one. Fill the pockets halfway with the sauerkraut mixture. Put a stick of cheese in the center of each and top with the remaining sauerkraut mixture. Wrap a bacon slice around each hot dog to hold it together, and secure the ends of each bacon strip with wooden toothpicks.
4. Put the grill screen on the grill and coat it with oil. Wait a minute or two, until the surface is hot. Grill the hot dogs until the bacon is cooked through and the hot dogs are browned on all sides, about 2 minutes per side.
5. To toast the buns, put them cut-sides down directly over the fire for the last minute of cooking. Serve the hot dogs on the buns.
What is your favorite way to eat a hot dog?
Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day. With the start of baseball season this week, it's the perfect time to start serving this American classic again. *This is not a scientific poll. It is for entertainment purposes only.
