Soups and stews are staples of winter. Such dishes might be hearty, but they often feature noodles, potatoes or other starches, which can be irritating for those with irritable bowel conditions or sensitivities to FODMAP ingredients. But that doesn’t mean individuals with such sensitivities must avoid soup entirely. This recipe for “Ginger Miso Chicken Soup” from “The Complete IBS Diet Plan” (Rockridge Press) by Amanda Foote is filling even without the heavy carbohydrates.

PC232704.jpg

Ginger Miso Chicken Soup

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.