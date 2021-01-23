Warm and hearty dishes tend to be most sought-after in cold weather. Stews and soups might be go-to meals to warm us up in winter, but a rich dish of pasta featuring a savory, slightly spicy sauce and fresh clams can add a touch of heat that warms from within.
This recipe for “Razor Clam Linguine” from “Edible Seattle: The Cookbook” (Sterling Epicure) by Jill Lightner is sure to please this winter. While linguine is the pasta of choice in the recipe, spaghetti can be a suitable substitute. For a decorative touch, consider placing a few steamed clams on top of the plated pasta for instant impact if hosting guests.
Razor Clam Linguine
Serves 4
- 1⁄2 stick unsalted butter
- 1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 cup finely chopped onions
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 3⁄4 pound linguine
- 11⁄2 cups chopped (1⁄2-inch) razor clam meat
- 1 cup finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
- Red pepper flakes (up to 1 tablespoon)
- 1⁄2 cup grated parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish
1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta.
2. Heat the butter and olive oil together in a large saucepan over medium heat until the butter melts. Add the onions and garlic, season to taste with salt and black pepper and cook until almost tender, about 5 minutes, stirring a few times. Adjust the heat to medium-low, add the wine, and simmer until the liquid reduces by about two-thirds, about 10 minutes. When you add the wine, add the pasta to the boiling water and cook according to the package instructions.
3. Add the clams, parsley, oregano, and red pepper to taste to the reduced sauce; simmer for 2 to 3 minutes to heat the clams through. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and black pepper if needed.
4. Drain the pasta and transfer to a large serving bowl. Add the sauce and parmesan cheese and toss until well mixed. Serve immediately, topped with more cheese, if desired.
Cleaning tip: Drop clams into boiling water for a few seconds until their shells pop open. Snip off the tough, skinny neck; slice them lengthwise and cut out all the dark, digestive bits, leaving the white meat. Give them a final rinse to remove any last bits of sand.
