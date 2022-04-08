...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY
EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG GUSTY
WINDS...
Sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH can be expected along with gusts
over 25 MPH. Relative Humidities south of a line from Columbus to
Macon to Sandersville are forecast to reach the mid 20s, with
relative humidity values north of this line to remain in the 30s.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
The bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich, commonly known as the BLT, is a classic. People who avoid meat for health or other reasons can enjoy the essence of a BLT in a wholesome sandwich full of tasty ingredients all their own.
A “Tempeh, Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich (TLT)” is a worthy stand-in for the traditional BLT. Toasted bread and tempeh add bite to the sandwich and tangy mustard gives it an extra kick. Try this recipe, courtesy of “The Contented Vegan” (Head of Zeus) by Peggy Brusseau.
Tempeh, Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich (TLT)
Makes 1 sandwich
1 tablespoon untoasted sesame oil
3½ ounces tempeh, cut into slices no more than 1⁄2 inch thick
2 slices favorite bread
1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon favorite mustard
2 lettuce leaves
1 tomato, sliced
Dash of tamari and/or hot sauce
Heat the oil in a frying pan (skillet) set over medium heat. Add the tempeh slices to the pan and cook for about 7 minutes on each side, until they are golden brown, aromatic and with a hint of crispiness.
Meanwhile, toast the bread. Drizzle both pieces of toast with olive oil and then spread a thin layer of mustard onto each slice.
Arrange the lettuce and tomato on one of the slices, and top with the cooked tempeh. Sprinkle a little tamari and/or hot sauce onto the hot tempeh.
