Tempeh, Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich (TLT)

Tempeh, Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich (TLT)

 Metro Creative

The bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich, commonly known as the BLT, is a classic. People who avoid meat for health or other reasons can enjoy the essence of a BLT in a wholesome sandwich full of tasty ingredients all their own.

A “Tempeh, Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich (TLT)” is a worthy stand-in for the traditional BLT. Toasted bread and tempeh add bite to the sandwich and tangy mustard gives it an extra kick. Try this recipe, courtesy of “The Contented Vegan” (Head of Zeus) by Peggy Brusseau.

Tempeh, Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich (TLT)

Makes 1 sandwich

  • 1 tablespoon untoasted sesame oil
  • 3½ ounces tempeh, cut into slices no more than 1⁄2 inch thick
  • 2 slices favorite bread
  • 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon favorite mustard
  • 2 lettuce leaves
  • 1 tomato, sliced
  • Dash of tamari and/or hot sauce

Heat the oil in a frying pan (skillet) set over medium heat. Add the tempeh slices to the pan and cook for about 7 minutes on each side, until they are golden brown, aromatic and with a hint of crispiness.

Meanwhile, toast the bread. Drizzle both pieces of toast with olive oil and then spread a thin layer of mustard onto each slice.

Arrange the lettuce and tomato on one of the slices, and top with the cooked tempeh. Sprinkle a little tamari and/or hot sauce onto the hot tempeh.

Close the sandwich and serve hot.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.