Slash carbs by swapping pizza crust for spaghetti squash, which shreds into noodle-like strands after baking.
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Coat cut sides of 1 halved spaghetti squash (seeds removed) with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Place halves cut-side down on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes; cool 5 minutes.
Keeping squash on the baking sheet, use a fork to gently shred the inside of the squash into spaghetti-style strands.
Stir 1⁄2 tsp garlic powder into each half.
Top with 1⁄4 cup jarred pizza sauce.
Sprinkle each with 1⁄2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese and top with tomato slices from 1 Roma tomato.
Turn the oven to broil.
Return spaghetti squash halves on the baking sheet to oven, and broil on LOW 5 to 10 minutes, or until cheese begins to brown.
Remove from oven; top each with 1⁄2 cup chopped basil.
Serves 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.