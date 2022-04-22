 Skip to main content
Try these healthier snacks with your happy hour drinks

  • 0
16118_VID_Prune, Mozzarella and Basil Skewers.jpg

Prune, Mozzarella and Basil Skewers

(Family Features) Add a healthy twist to happy hour at home with a nutritious snack that goes perfectly with your favorite beverages. When gathering family and friends for a weekend toast or just winding down after work, these Prune, Mozzarella and Basil Skewers make for a nutritious and delicious addition to the party.

Rich and smooth with an ability to enhance various flavors, California Prunes are a versatile ingredient that allows you to expand your menu. In this recipe, prunes help form a palate-pleasing snack that delightfully combines sweet, salty and savory flavors.

In addition to their versatility, prunes provide important nutrients for your bones, including vitamin K and copper. When they are served with mozzarella – a good source of calcium – you get a perfect power pairing that supports your bone health and satisfies your snack cravings.

Visit CaliforniaPrunes.org to find more recipe ideas from morning to night.

Prune, Mozzarella and Basil Skewers

Prep time: 5 minutes

Servings: 5

  • 5 pieces prosciutto, halved lengthwise (optional)
  • 10 California Prunes
  • 10 basil leaves
  • 10 cherry-size mozzarella balls

If using prosciutto, fold each half in half lengthwise so width of prune is wider than width of prosciutto. Starting at one end of prosciutto, wrap one prune; repeat with remaining prosciutto. Set aside.

Wrap one basil leaf around each mozzarella ball then thread onto skewer. Thread one prune or prosciutto-wrapped prune onto each skewer.

When gathering family and friends for a weekend toast or just winding down after work, these California Prune, Mozzarella and Basil Skewers make for a nutritious and delicious addition to the party.

Source: California Prunes

