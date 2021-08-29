Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

This recipe for Overnight Apple Cinnamon French Toast Casserole is a great way to wake up in the morning

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

(Culinary.net) Waking up, no matter how late, can be such a drag. You’re moving slow and cuddled up warm under the blankets. However, your stomach is growling which means eventually you are going to have to arise.

When you do stumble out of bed, it’s time to get the day started with a delicious casserole on your plate. It’s a warm, freshly baked Overnight Apple Cinnamon Fresh Toast Casserole.

Prepared the day before and chilled overnight, this casserole is ready to throw in the oven once you’re up. It’s gooey on the inside and baked to a perfect crisp on the outside, plus it’s filled with mouthwatering apples and ground cinnamon, not to mention the sweet glaze drizzled on top at the end.

It’s perfect for any breakfast or brunch occasion and the little ones will enjoy the sweet crunch, as well.

To start, add cubed French bread to a glass baking dish. Add apple pie filling on top of the bread and smooth it out over the entire dish. Then add more cubed French bread on top.

In a mixing bowl, whisk nine eggs, half-and-half and cinnamon. Pour the egg mixture over the ingredients in the baking dish.

Cover the dish with aluminum foil and chill overnight.

Remove the foil and bake for about an hour. Let cool.

In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar and milk to form a sweet glaze. Drizzle the glaze over your warm casserole and enjoy.

Whether you are waking up on an early Monday morning or lounging around in your pajamas for an hour (or two) over the weekend, this breakfast casserole is worth the wait.

Find more breakfast and brunch recipes at Culinary.net.

If you made this recipe at home, use #MyCulinaryConnection on your favorite social network to share your work.

Overnight Apple Cinnamon French Toast Casserole

Overnight Apple Cinnamon French Toast Casserole

Overnight Apple Cinnamon French Toast Casserole

Servings: 12

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 package (20 ounces) French bread, cubed, divided
  • 1 can (20 ounces) apple pie filling
  • 9 eggs
  • 1 cup half-and-half
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 cup powdered sugar, plus additional (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons milk, plus additional (optional)

Spray 8-by-8-inch glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In baking dish, add 10 ounces cubed French bread in bottom of dish. Pour apple filling over bread. Top with remaining cubed French bread. Set aside.

In medium bowl, whisk eggs, half-and-half and cinnamon. Pour evenly over bread.

Cover with aluminum foil and chill overnight.

Heat oven to 325 F.

Remove foil and bake 50-60 minutes.

Let cool 10-15 minutes.

In small bowl, whisk powdered sugar and milk. Add additional, if needed, until pourable glaze is reached. Drizzle over casserole before serving.

Whether you are waking up on an early Monday morning or lounging around in your pajamas for an hour (or two) over the weekend, this breakfast casserole is worth the wait. #breakfastidea #frenchtoast #apple #cinnamon #ilovebreakfast

DOWNLOAD the full recipe at: http://www.culinary.net/index.php/videos/item/1048-overnight-apple-cinnamon-french-toast-casserole

Did you make this recipe? We would love to see it! Use #MyCulinaryConnection on your favorite social network and let us see your work!

SUBSCRIBE to our channel, for more great recipes: https://www.youtube.com/culinarynet

FOLLOW Culinary.net:

http://www.facebook.com/culinarynet

http://pinterest.com/culinarynet/

http://www.twitter.com/culinarynet

https://www.instagram.com/culinary_net/

SUBSCRIBE to our free monthly email newsletter: https://bit.ly/3epFZi0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts