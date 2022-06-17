Love is Love. It’s a phrase heard during Pride Month and also a beer brewed in support of the month and the LGBTQ+ community.
Terrapin Beer Co officials said the company is releasing the beer — a traditional Bavarian Weissbier with notes of banana and ester clove — in celebration of Pride Month.
Proceeds of the beer go to the Human Rights Campaign and LGBTQ+ organizations across the Southeast, Terrapin officials said.
“Love Is Love is a great beer and it has a great purpose,” said Russel Stalvey, director of community partnerships and impact at Terrapin. “This is great for Pride, but it is not Pride marketing.
“This is not a tip of the hat to our community. No pinkwashing here. The proceeds from the beer are going back into local organizations that are supporting LGBTQ+ equality.”
First brewed in a small batch in 2017 as a fundraiser for Rainbow Trout, a gay-friendly aquatics club in Atlanta, Russel and the team at Terrapin wanted to do more for the LGBTQ+ community. So he met with leadership at Terrapin and was vulnerable about how he felt the craft brewer was “passively supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community.”
Quickly, everyone agreed they needed to do more, and so they created a plan to amplify and grow Love Is Love.
This year, Love Is Love is available in select regions from May to October, Terrapin officials said. The rainbow-like, 70s-inspried can makes it the perfect drink for summer and represents the celebration of Pride Month.
“The beer and all of our efforts to uplift Love Is Love have been successful because of how we leaned in on our values,” Russel said. “We put people first by having more conversations about DEI and intersectionality. We took accountability by reflecting on what we had left undone and taking action to fill those gaps.
“We were bold and decisive by determining Love Is Love would be a special beer with proceeds going back into equality causes in the communities we sold it. We have been learning every day, constantly looking for ways to improve and benefit our organization and community. And of course, we are celebrating together with Love Is Love.”
Along with the beer, Terrapin is also sponsoring and hosting different events throughout Pride Month, the company said. The craft brewery will sponsor the first-ever Athens Pride Parade and will have a float in the parade.
On Stonewall Day, June 28, which commemorates the Stonewall Rebellion, which is widely considered to be the single-most important event leading to the gay rights movement and modern-day fighting for LGBTQ+ rights in the U.S., Terrapin is hosting a training session to help employees be better allies and advocates for the LGBTQ+ community.
Terrapin’s employee resource group LAGER will be in attendance to answer questions and share their experiences, background and any helpful resources.
“Seeing all of the work Terrapin is doing surrounding Pride Month is special to me because I know I am at a place where I am seen as a whole individual,” Russel said. “Terrapin is a place I can be wholly myself. And Love Is Love lets the community know it too that all are welcomed at Terrapin.”
